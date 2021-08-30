SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Shares Up 6.3%

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.97 and last traded at $8.88. 157,806 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,891,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.11.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

