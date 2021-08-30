Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Down 5.5%

Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) shares were down 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 26,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,194,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.13.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sema4 stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Sema4 Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SMFR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,038,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,559,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.85% of Sema4 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.