SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Gap Up to $26.52

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.52, but opened at $28.26. SEMrush shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 1,459 shares trading hands.

SEMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SEMrush from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on SEMrush from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

Get SEMrush alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.10.

In other news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 17,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $382,110.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $334,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,171 shares of company stock worth $2,274,286.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in SEMrush during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,593,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter worth approximately $361,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth $681,000. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter valued at $18,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.