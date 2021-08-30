Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives “Hold” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $71.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.73.

NASDAQ:SMTC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.85. 18,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,145. Semtech has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Semtech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,377,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,014,000 after acquiring an additional 84,584 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after buying an additional 502,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,706,000 after buying an additional 34,775 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after acquiring an additional 658,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after acquiring an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

