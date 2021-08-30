Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the July 29th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS VPTOF opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15. Senex Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $4.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a report on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Senex Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration. It involves in the evaluation and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It operates through the Cooper and Eromanga Basins; and Surat and Bowen Basins geographical segments. The Cooper and Eromanga Basins segment refers to sedimentary geological basins located in the north east part of South Australia and extending into south west Queensland.

