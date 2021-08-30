Sentinel Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $90.88 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 30th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $90.88 million and $16.60 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000406 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00051718 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00025800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00008331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.