Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Several research firms have weighed in on SRP. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 232,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76), for a total value of £314,190.90 ($410,492.42).

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 132.30 ($1.73) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58. Serco Group has a 12-month low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 139.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.