ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total transaction of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow stock traded up $5.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $637.44. The company had a trading volume of 12,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,660. The stock has a market cap of $126.28 billion, a PE ratio of 752.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $635.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $575.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

