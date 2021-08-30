ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock Holdings Raised by Surevest LLC

Surevest LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.7% of Surevest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Truist upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,385 shares of company stock worth $25,811,627 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $9.25 on Monday, reaching $641.65. 797,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,427,462. The firm has a market cap of $127.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 764.52, a P/E/G ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.85 and a 52 week high of $643.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $575.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.