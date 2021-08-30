Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 61,745 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 751,270 shares.The stock last traded at $7.51 and had previously closed at $7.33.

SHCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

