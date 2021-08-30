Sharpay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (S)

Sharpay (CURRENCY:S) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 30th. Sharpay has a market cap of $603,488.33 and $1,631.00 worth of Sharpay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sharpay coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Sharpay has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sharpay Profile

Sharpay’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,302,597 coins. The official message board for Sharpay is medium.com/@sharpay . Sharpay’s official Twitter account is @sharpay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sharpay’s official website is sharpay.io

Buying and Selling Sharpay

