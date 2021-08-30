ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) Trading Up 0.7%

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY)’s stock price was up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 787,280 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,005,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PIXY. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy, Inc provides staffing services in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as administrative and processing services, payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

