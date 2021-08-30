Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Shine Justice Ltd (ASX:SHJ) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Shine Justice’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58.

About Shine Justice

Shine Justice Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides damages based plaintiff litigation legal services in Australia; and insurance recovery consulting services in New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Personal Injury and New Practice Areas. The Personal Injury segment provides services related to public liability, catastrophic injuries, workers' compensation, and motor vehicle accidents.

