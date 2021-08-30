Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $34.01

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.01, but opened at $33.15. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 39 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 118,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 41,452 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 50,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 38,559 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares during the period. Finally, Ashmore Group plc bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.