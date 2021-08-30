ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.48

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $218.48 and last traded at $210.94, with a volume of 12370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $207.61.

SWAV has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.25, for a total transaction of $753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,938,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,700 shares of company stock valued at $13,886,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

