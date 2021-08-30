Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger Sells 1,500 Shares

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of SCVL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 7,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,690. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.01. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.46.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 4,640.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 70.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SCVL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

