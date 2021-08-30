Short Interest in Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Rises By 33.3%

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Absa Group stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Absa Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.27.

About Absa Group

Absa Group Ltd. engages in the provision of diversified financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Business Bank (RBB); Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB); Head Office, Treasury and Other Operations. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

