Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Drops By 28.3%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the July 29th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ACFN opened at $0.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58. Acorn Energy has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Get Acorn Energy alerts:

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technology driven solutions for energy infrastructure asset management. It operates through the Power Generation (PG) and Cathodic Protection (CP) segments. The PG segment offers wireless remote monitoring and control systems and services for critical assets, as well as Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Acorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.