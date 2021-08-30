Short Interest in Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Increases By 39.2%

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AICAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,322,800 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the July 29th total of 1,669,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,451.8 days.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68. Air China has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $0.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AICAF. HSBC upgraded Air China from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Air China has an average rating of “Hold”.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

