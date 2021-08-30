Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Grows By 43.5%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the July 29th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.9 days.

Altus Group stock opened at $52.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $37.09 and a 1-year high of $52.93.

Several analysts have commented on ASGTF shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Altus Group from $52.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.29.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

