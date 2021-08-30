Short Interest in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Grows By 29.8%

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,090,000 shares, a growth of 29.8% from the July 29th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,642 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,349.63 on Monday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,461.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 53.27 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

