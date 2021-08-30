Short Interest in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Declines By 30.6%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the July 29th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of AFINP opened at $27.10 on Monday. American Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

