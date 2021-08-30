Short Interest in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Rises By 39.7%

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 282,100 shares, an increase of 39.7% from the July 29th total of 202,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American National Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in American National Group by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 157,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,005,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in American National Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in American National Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $192.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.67. American National Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.04 and a fifty-two week high of $194.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

