Short Interest in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rises By 41.9%

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,420,000 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the July 29th total of 8,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on COLD. Raymond James lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $32.94 and a 52-week high of $40.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.15, a PEG ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.22%.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,060,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138,166 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 168,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,683,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,056,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.