Short Interest in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Drops By 25.6%

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the July 29th total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 886,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total value of $681,731.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,203,082.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,077 shares of company stock worth $12,106,814. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.78.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $119.89 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.08.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $53.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.