Short Interest in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Drops By 30.0%

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 207,600 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the July 29th total of 296,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AMST stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Amesite has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22.

In related news, CEO Ann Marie Sastry acquired 15,000 shares of Amesite stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.73 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark N. Tompkins sold 35,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $89,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,078,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Amesite by 1,006.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amesite in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amesite by 1,161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 396,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 364,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

