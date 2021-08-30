Short Interest in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) Increases By 31.2%

Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTRU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:WTRU traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.75. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,662. Aqua America has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $63.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.86.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

