Short Interest in Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Expands By 38.7%

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 29th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $3.77 on Monday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $45.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 0.13.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts expect that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vu Truong purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 459,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

ARDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

