Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 38.0%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 390.0 days.

Shares of AANNF opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.

Aroundtown Company Profile

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

