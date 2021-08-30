Short Interest in Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Increases By 38.0%

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 195,000 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the July 29th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 390.0 days.
Shares of AANNF opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.53.
Aroundtown Company Profile
Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.