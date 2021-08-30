Short Interest in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Decreases By 24.3%

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 23,670,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 31,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Weaver sold 107,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $599,833.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 228,940.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,613 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 145,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $3.73 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $9.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63. The company has a market cap of $472.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.24.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

