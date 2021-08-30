Short Interest in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expands By 42.7%

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the July 29th total of 953,300 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

ALV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the first quarter worth $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter worth $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALV stock opened at $89.74 on Monday. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $68.49 and a 1 year high of $108.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autoliv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 78.73%.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

