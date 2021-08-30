Short Interest in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Increases By 37.4%

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 18,140,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the July 29th total of 13,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on CP. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

CP opened at $71.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

