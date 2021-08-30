Short Interest in Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Drops By 30.7%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 748,100 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the July 29th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of CAPR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.16. 218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,410. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 6.50. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.05% and a negative net margin of 5,621.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $9,357,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.