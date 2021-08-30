Short Interest in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Expands By 34.2%

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 104,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cerberus Telecom Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,328. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $2,243,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $9,813,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 746,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerberus Telecom Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.