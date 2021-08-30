Short Interest in Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) Expands By 39.1%

Cogeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGECF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 32.0 days.

Cogeco stock opened at $71.15 on Monday. Cogeco has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $79.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.76.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cogeco from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

