Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 27.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.

In related news, Director Matthew Jauchius sold 21,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $332,686.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,297 shares in the company, valued at $822,372.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Zimmer acquired 3,000 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $39,510.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,285.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,556 shares of company stock worth $86,499. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

