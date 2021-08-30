Short Interest in Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) Declines By 27.8%

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the July 29th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Shares of CMT stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $17.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 11.69%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Core Molding Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.79% of the company’s stock.
Core Molding Technologies Company Profile
Core Molding Technologies, Inc engages in manufacturing of sheet molding compound and molding of fiberglass reinforced plastics. It focuses on producing large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, spray-up, hand-lay-up, and resin transfer molding. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
See Also: What is the LIBOR?
Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.