Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Increases By 33.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $$26.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Country Garden has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.
About Country Garden
