Short Interest in Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Increases By 33.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CTRYY remained flat at $$26.13 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Country Garden has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $32.84. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

