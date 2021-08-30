Short Interest in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Increases By 43.4%

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the July 29th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCK. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Get Crown alerts:

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at $103,171,642.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Crown by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Crown by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 20.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

CCK stock opened at $109.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.54. Crown has a one year low of $71.92 and a one year high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.