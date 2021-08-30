Short Interest in Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) Rises By 39.3%

Cybernetic Technologies Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HPIL) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 75,500 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the July 29th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 729,184,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of HPIL opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01. Cybernetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

Get Cybernetic Technologies alerts:

About Cybernetic Technologies

HPIL Holding is a development stage company, which engages on investing in companies, whether public or private enterprises. It also focuses on acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies, with interest in the healthcare and environmental quality sectors. The company was founded on February 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Midland, MI.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Cybernetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybernetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.