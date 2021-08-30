Short Interest in Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) Increases By 32.2%

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (OTCMKTS:PBBGF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the July 29th total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBBGF remained flat at $$6.85 during trading on Monday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

