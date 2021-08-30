Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Grows By 33.2%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,490,000 shares, a growth of 33.2% from the July 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 33,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APPS shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $52.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.38. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.