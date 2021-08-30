Short Interest in Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Drops By 27.9%

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 473,900 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the July 29th total of 656,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 252,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orca Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastside Distilling in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastside Distilling by 123.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastside Distilling during the second quarter worth $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

EAST opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $40.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.74. Eastside Distilling has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.83.

Eastside Distilling (NASDAQ:EAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Eastside Distilling had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a negative return on equity of 145.50%. The business had revenue of $3.38 million during the quarter.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of hand-crafted spirits. Its products include bourbon, American whiskey, vodka, and rum. The company was founded by Lenny Gotter on February 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

