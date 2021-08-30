Short Interest in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Rises By 42.9%

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the July 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,477 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $6.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $269.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Edenor SA engages in the provision of electric power distribution services. It holds a concession to distribute electricity to the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and in the northern part of Buenos Aires. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

