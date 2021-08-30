Short Interest in Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Increases By 33.3%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.00. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.90.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUYTY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

