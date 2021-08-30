Short Interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Declines By 28.7%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 176,000 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the July 29th total of 246,900 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5,808 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EVK traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,641. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of -0.98. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

