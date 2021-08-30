Short Interest in Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Rises By 34.4%

Fabege Ab (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,353.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.79. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90. Fabege has a twelve month low of $17.79 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fabege in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Fabege AB engages in leasing of office premises and property development. It operates through the following segments: Property Management, Property Development and Transactions. The Property Management segment focuses on operations of developed properties for its tenants. The Property Development segment involves ongoing projects.

