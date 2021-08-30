Short Interest in Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Expands By 33.3%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares stock remained flat at $$22.35 on Monday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.

Get Farmers and Merchants Bancshares alerts:

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers and Merchants Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.