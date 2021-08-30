Short Interest in Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Expands By 33.3%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Farmers and Merchants Bancshares stock remained flat at $$22.35 on Monday. Farmers and Merchants Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.12.
About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares
