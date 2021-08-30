Short Interest in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Expands By 33.7%

FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 134,600 shares, a growth of 33.7% from the July 29th total of 100,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of FNHC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.74. 536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,025. The company has a market cap of $47.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. FedNat has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $9.09.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.03). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that FedNat will post -4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter worth $47,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat during the second quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 37.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

