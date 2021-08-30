Short Interest in Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Grows By 32.9%

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the July 29th total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 773,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Genesis Healthcare stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,895. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.02. Genesis Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26.

About Genesis Healthcare

Genesis Healthcare, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialized healthcare services. It also offers rehabilitation and respiratory therapy services. It operates through the following segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. The Inpatient Services segment manages operation of skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities.

