Short Interest in Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Increases By 34.2%

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 680,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the July 29th total of 506,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,800.0 days.

GRPTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Getlink in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Getlink from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.80 price target on Getlink and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF remained flat at $$16.25 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.77. Getlink has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $17.85.

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system in France and the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, ElecLink, and Getlink. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

